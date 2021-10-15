Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VIRX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

