Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,174 shares of company stock valued at $96,940,483 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $238.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

