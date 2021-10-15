Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $308.77 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03. The company has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.20.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

