Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,112 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.91.

PKG opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.