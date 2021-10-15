Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in CureVac during the second quarter worth $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CureVac during the second quarter worth $229,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CureVac by 8.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter valued at about $445,000. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $151.80.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

