Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 177,173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 398,640 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,834,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,826,000 after acquiring an additional 292,448 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

