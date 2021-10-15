Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $62,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,862,000 after buying an additional 2,229,701 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after buying an additional 1,764,625 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.