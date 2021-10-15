Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 10,844 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,645,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,021,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 166,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of SMCI opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

