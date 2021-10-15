Vid (VI) Trading 100.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 58.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. Vid has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $7.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vid has traded up 100.1% against the US dollar. One Vid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00043854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00205282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00092562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,275,382 coins. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

