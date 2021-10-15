Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 8,355.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 30.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $36.99 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

