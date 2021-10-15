Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DSP. Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

DSP opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth $347,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $487,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $40,124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $4,668,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

