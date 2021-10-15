Verasity Market Cap Achieves $250.70 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $250.70 million and approximately $73.01 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001760 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

