Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €102.00 ($120.00).

VAR1 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Varta in a report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Varta in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

ETR:VAR1 opened at €126.75 ($149.12) on Friday. Varta has a 1-year low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €129.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €129.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

