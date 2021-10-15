Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,628 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $47,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.68. 21,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,366. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.60 and a 1 year high of $82.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

