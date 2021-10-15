Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 44,442 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,878,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.18% of Redfin worth $943,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,333 shares of company stock worth $6,038,699 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redfin stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -211.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

