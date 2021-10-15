Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,287 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,736,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.30% of Guidewire Software worth $872,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.13. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $580,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $321,043.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

