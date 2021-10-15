Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ovintiv worth $856,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 51.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 19.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $35.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.