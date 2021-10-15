Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.01 Billion Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,399,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.93% of Hubbell worth $1,008,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $187.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.21. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $142.21 and a twelve month high of $209.65. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

