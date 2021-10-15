Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.60% of East West Bancorp worth $976,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,090,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

