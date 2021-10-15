Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Display worth $897,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $176.58 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $163.30 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.65. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

