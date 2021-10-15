Validity (VAL) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $6.55 or 0.00011036 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $28.92 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Validity has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.39 or 0.00342865 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,418,941 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,296 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

