Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives $25.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock worth $3,120,150 over the last three months. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Utz Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,409,000 after purchasing an additional 122,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after buying an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,065 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,370,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 244.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. 1,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

