Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.46 and last traded at $59.17. 5,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,788,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -292.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Upwork by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

