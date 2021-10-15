Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock opened at $130.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average of $149.58. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.