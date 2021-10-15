UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $476.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $473.00 to $476.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

UNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $420.36 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $433.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

