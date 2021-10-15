United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

URI has been the topic of several other research reports. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

URI stock opened at $352.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.72. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $167.25 and a 52 week high of $369.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

