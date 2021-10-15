United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.59. 59,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.58 and its 200-day moving average is $198.05. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $216.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

