United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $29.89 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.25% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $29,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 146,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 21,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 276,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after purchasing an additional 275,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.94. 1,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,944. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.98 and its 200-day moving average is $165.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

