United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $28.02 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $28,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,644,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 777.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,801. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.32. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

