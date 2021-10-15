United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $45,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $220,348,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $368.13. 744,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,778,035. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $266.97 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

