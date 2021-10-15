Unilever’s (ULVR) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ULVR. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,815.76 ($49.85) on Friday. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The firm has a market cap of £98.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,010.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,144.31.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders purchased 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,001,914 over the last ninety days.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

