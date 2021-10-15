Unification (FUND) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Unification has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Unification has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $39,794.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00205961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00092720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

