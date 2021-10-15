Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Unicharm in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.