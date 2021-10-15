Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNBLF shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.45. 109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $84.50.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

