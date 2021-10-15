Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Mardi Dier Sells 3,477 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $287,860.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mardi Dier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.00. 521,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,787. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.78 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

