Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in September

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ultra Electronics stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.