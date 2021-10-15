UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €12.70 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.01 ($12.96).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SDF stock opened at €14.02 ($16.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a fifty-two week high of €14.21 ($16.72). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.25.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.