U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 770,800 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the September 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,310.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 144,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 92,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

