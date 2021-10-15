Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares during the period. Twin Disc comprises 2.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 6.42% of Twin Disc worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Twin Disc stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,052. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.