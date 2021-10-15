Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Price Down 18.6%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) traded down 18.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$14.74 and last traded at C$15.33. 516,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 286,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.84.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.29.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

