Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.29. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$26.45.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.