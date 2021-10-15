Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPTX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.10.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $50.59 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 672.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

