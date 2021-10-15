Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TWKS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.73.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $27.25 on Monday. Turing has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

