Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.73.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

