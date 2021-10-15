Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Raised to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 60 ($0.78). Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

TLW stock opened at GBX 51.82 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.67. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 15.73 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £741.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, insider Les Wood bought 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.