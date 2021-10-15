TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of TUI stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. TUI has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.33.
About TUI
