Truist Trims Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Target Price to $10.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. Research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

