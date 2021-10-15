Truist Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Truist Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.02 million, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.50 million. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 143.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

