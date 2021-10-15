Truist Lowers AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $30.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 561.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after buying an additional 734,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AdaptHealth by 140.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 460,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

