Truist Initiates Coverage on Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Equities research analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.41.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $433.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac has a 1-year low of $198.85 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.99.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Generac will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Generac by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Generac by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Generac by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

